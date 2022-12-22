LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Idaho men’s basketball team had a two-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday in finishing its California swing with a 82-75 nonconference loss to Long Beach State at Walter Pyramid.

Idaho (6-6) had four players score double figures in the contest. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih hit five of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc and led the Vandals with 18 points. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt had 17 points and eight assists. Junior forward Isaac Jones was 6-of-7 from the field and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Nigel Burris was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line and ended with 13 points.

Long Beach State (6-6) was led by Joel Murray’s 21-point performance. Marcu Tsohonis added 18 points. Lassina Traore had 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead a Long Beach team that dominated on the boards, outrebounding Idaho 38-26.

Tags

Recommended for you