Shulenberger receives extension

After leading the Washington State soccer team to its best season in program history, coach Todd Shulenberger was rewarded with a contract extension.
Shulenberger received a one-year extension that will keep him on the Palouse through June 2025, WSU athletic director Pat Chun announced Thursday.
This season, Shulenberger navigated the Cougars to their first appearance in the College Cup — the final four of the NCAA tournament — where they fell to No. 2 North Carolina 2-1 in the semifinal round.
On their way, the unranked Cougars dispatched several ranked opponents, including No. 3 Virginia (3-2), No. 5 South Carolina (1-0 in OT) and No. 14 Memphis (1-0).
“Coach Shulenberger has built one of the premiere soccer programs in the country at Washington State University,” Chun said in a news release. “He continues to recruit and develop a program filled with extraordinary young women who have high character, are exceptional leaders, and strive to be the best in everything they do.
“We are fortunate to have him as our coach and look forward to achieving even greater heights with the future of WSU Soccer.”
In five seasons on the Palouse, Shulenberger has won a school-record 61 games, including a single-season mark of 16 this past season.
The Cougars concluded their historic season with the No. 4 ranking — the highest in program history.
Their success led to a big get on the recruiting trails as well. The Cougs reeled in one of the biggest recruits in the country earlier this week when Trinity Rodman — the top-ranked forward in the 2020 class — signed a letter of intent with WSU.
The Newport Beach, Calif., native is the daughter of basketball superstar Dennis Rodman and sister of WSU men’s basketball player DJ Rodman. She is also the highest-rated recruit to ever join the program.
In all, Shulenberger became the first coach to lead the Cougars to three consecutive first-round wins in the NCAA tournament and the first coach to lead the team to the Sweet 16 in 2017.
The Cougars have advanced to the NCAA tournament in four out of the five seasons with Shulenberger at the helm. The 2018 team started the season 10-0 for the longest winning streak in program history.
The Cougars return eight of their 11 starters for 2020, including all-region honoree Brianna Alger and U.S. national team invitee Makamae Gomera-Stevens.
“I would like to thank President Kirk Schulz, athletic director Pat Chun and deputy athletics director Anne McCoy with their continued trust and commitment in me,” Shulenberger said. “This historic ride into the College Cup with my amazing staff and players was incredible.
“Cougar Soccer is now in the national spotlight and we are all very excited to move forward in the years to come.”