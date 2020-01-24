BOULDER, Colo. — Lucas Siewert scored 16 points, D’Shawn Schwartz had 13 and No. 23 Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Washington State 78-56 on Thursday night.
Evan Battey added 12 points and joined Siewert in pulling down 10 rebounds for Colorado (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12), which bounced back from a loss at Arizona last week. The Buffaloes outrebounded the Cougars 45-28 despite playing without Tyler Bey, the leading rebounder in the conference.
Colorado held Washington State to 37-percent shooting from the floor, and the scoring total for Washington State (12-8, 3-4) matched a season low. The Cougars lost to 65-56 to USC earlier this month.
CJ Elleby had 15 points to lead the Cougars. Daron Henson added 13 points and Isaac Bonton had 10 for Washington State, which fell to 0-9 in Boulder.
Up by five at halftime, Colorado put together a 12-1 run midway through the second half to pull in front 66-51 with 6:49 remaining, its biggest lead to that point. Siewert and Maddox Daniels both connected on 3-pointers during the surge.
Jervae Robinson stalled Colorado’s momentum by finishing a fast break with a jumper, Washington State’s first basket in more than six minutes. But the Buffaloes hustled down the floor and Daniels again connected from 3-point range to quash any hopes of a Cougars comeback.
Siewert had nine points in the first half, helping the Buffaloes take a 38-33 lead.
Big picture
Washington State: The Cougars had their best offensive showing of the season last time out in an 89-76 win over Oregon State but struggled to replicate the performance against Colorado’s stout defense.
Colorado: The Buffaloes hit the boards on both ends of the court and finished with a nearly 2-1 advantage in rebounds. Siewert and Battey each had a double-double.
Up next
Washington State: The Cougars seek their first win against Utah on Saturday night at the Huntsman Center, where they have gone 0-10 since 1969.
Colorado: Hosts Washington on Saturday night.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-8)
Bonton 4-16 0-0 10, Pollard 2-4 0-0 4, Elleby 6-12 1-2 15, Robinson 3-7 1-2 8, Williams 1-6 1-1 3, Henson 5-9 0-0 13, Kunc 1-3 0-0 2, Rodman 0-1 0-0 0, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-59 4-7 56.
COLORADO (15-4)
Wright 4-9 2-2 10, Battey 4-8 4-4 12, Siewert 4-10 5-6 16, Schwartz 4-10 3-4 13, Kountz 1-4 0-0 2, Gatling 3-6 0-0 7, Daniels 3-5 0-0 9, Walton 3-3 1-1 7, Strating 0-1 0-0 0, Parquet 0-0 2-3 2, Dombek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 17-20 78.
Halftime — Colorado 38-33. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 8-20 (Henson 3-5, Bonton 2-3, Elleby 2-4, Robinson 1-4, Kunc 0-1, Pollard 0-1, Rapp 0-1, Williams 0-1), Colorado 9-22 (Daniels 3-5, Siewert 3-5, Schwartz 2-6, Gatling 1-3, Kountz 0-1, Wright 0-2). Rebounds_Washington St. 24 (Elleby 5), Colorado 41 (Battey, Siewert 10). Assists_Washington St. 13 (Bonton 7), Colorado 19 (Wright 10). Total Fouls —Washington St. 17, Colorado 12.