Argentina Ung and Grecia Ung Enriquez were always close growing up, so when the two had the opportunity to play at colleges just 40 minutes apart, they jumped at the chance.

The sisters, just 11 months apart in age, already had been on the international stage playing for Team Mexico in international volleyball tournaments. The next logical step for the two was to pursue their dreams of playing collegiately.

With that, the Ung sisters made their way to the Pacific Northwest and landed just 32 miles from each other, with Argentina Ung at Washington State and Grecia Ung Enriquez at Lewis-Clark State.

