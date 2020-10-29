Some of this area’s Washington high schools are in the midst of open-coaching periods. Some have been on and off, and another has yet to see any hands-on training at all.
Two months into the academic year, and two months away from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s official Dec. 28 start for winter sports, it’s still mostly a waiting game.
Season 2, one of four abbreviated seasons for this year’s coronavirus-affected prep athletics in Washington, includes basketball, wrestling, boys’ swimming, bowling and gymnastics. Season 2 schedules will be limited to 70 percent of their regular capacities.
At the two largest local schools in the Evergreen State — Class 2A Greater Spokane League foes Pullman and Clarkston — the circumstances vary greatly.
While the Bantams attend in-person classes on a hybrid schedule and, as directed by the state, conduct practices in small pods, the Greyhounds have been stuck learning from home. Their athletes have made do with online Zoom coaching lessons.
Schools must heed instruction provided by state and county health districts. Whitman County, where Pullman resides, has reported a total of 1,804 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.
“I think the numbers, because of (Washington State University) and whatnot, our numbers are so high,” Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin said. “We’re one of the highest areas in the state.”
Franklin said it’s still too early to make additional athletics plans for December or January, since those could change.
“In order to get our sports back and our kids back in school, I think people need to realize this is a pandemic and their actions are going to either help or hurt the students and the kids,” he said.
Looking ahead, and alluding to Pullman’s troubles with the virus, Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson pondered the possibility that parts of the state might not open up by the end of December.
The Bantams, from neighboring Asotin County, are in Week 2 of fall sports sessions, which began after a spring sports training period. Clarkston then will transition to winter sports ahead of the WIAA’s planned start date.
Bantam student-athletes are divided into “A” and “B” groups for each week’s set of exercises.
“We’re just trying to keep the kids apart,” Wilson said. “... They’ve been excited about it — it’s something to do. We have record numbers turning out right now; they’re just trying different things.”
Class 2B Asotin is on an alternating-day hybrid schedule, and also proceeding with its fall sports practice sessions. Like Clarkston, the Panthers will begin gearing up for winter sports soon. At Class 2B Colfax, open-coaching sessions for fall sports resumed in early October after being cut short this summer by rising COVID-19 numbers, according to the Whitman County Gazette.
“The kids are excited. They’re so eager to be in a normal phase of something,” Asotin athletic director Sal Lopez said.
“I think the mental and emotional health has been phenomenal. ... It’s lifting up the kids’ spirits. It’s been a long haul.”
The WIAA opened coaching for the period of Sept. 28-Dec. 18, during which time coaches and athletes are afforded a window to train in split-up, six-person groups. Practice schedules differ considerably, depending on the school.
“Coaches are working together, sharing gym space and time with athletes,” Garfield-Palouse athletic director Scott Thompson said.
Most schools divided the time frame into three separate stages for each season’s sports.
Lopez, who doubles as Asotin’s track and field coach, said the open sessions — albeit limited — have honed the athletes’ fundamentals. And after a half-year hiatus, they’re simply refreshing.
“A lot of the kids keep asking me if we’re gonna have a season. The best we can do is follow protocols and make sure we don’t spread anything,” said Lopez, who’s in the process of piecing together reduced schedules.
Of course, amid uncertainty, nailing down league games is a must. Several schools, including Clarkston, have their league schedules set. But for many, nonleague games — four of them for basketball — are largely unknown.
“Our district has (league) schedules in place ... but that could even be tough,” Thompson said.
Because of potential delays prompted by the coronavirus, Thompson said, “Everyone might be going up against getting those league games played.”
The Bantams, for one, are certain they’ll at least face border rival Lewiston and Moscow for winter sports.
Class 1B Gar-Pal, also located in Whitman County, returned to in-person instruction last week, and as such, Viking athletics are in the early stages of exercises.
“It’s limited, but there’s a good handful of kids getting back at it,” said Thompson.
Colton High School, also in Class 1B, is conducting small group sessions too, and has begun distanced winter sports prep — walk-throughs, basically.
“It’s kind of the same situation for everybody: We’re kind of all on hold right now,” Wildcats athletic director Jim Moehrle said. “... A lot’s gotta happen before we get started.”
Colton was in the unique situation this fall of being the only high school in Washington to have football players competing. The Wildcats conducted a co-op with Genesee in Idaho’s Whitepine League.
But the Bulldogs twice had positive COVID-19 cases on the team, and canceled their season last week with a 4-2 record.
At Pomeroy, another 1B competitor, podded practices were halted Tuesday by administrators, who cited an uptick in Garfield County’s coronavirus infection rates.
“We’re (educating) in-person, so we didn’t want to jeopardize that,” Pirates athletic director Toddette McGreevy said. “Our people are masking up, going through all the protocols. We’re just erring on the side of caution.”
School personnel plan for the pause on practices to last two weeks, but it might be re-evaluated before then, McGreevy said.
Before that decision, Pomeroy had been rotating practice days by teams to avoid conflicts for its student-athletes, many of whom play multiple sports.
“We started with volleyball, and I could tell the next day the difference with those girls — they got to be with others, and life was normal,” McGreevy said. “They were finally out there playing volleyball.”
“I had a kid tell me, ‘It’s a great day. I get to come to practice. I don’t care if I don’t have a game. I just get to hang out with my friends,’” Wilson added.