Luella Skinner knocked in two first-half goals as the Clarkston girls’ soccer team beat Pullman 3-1 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game Tuesday.
Skinner’s goals in the 26th and 34th minutes gave the Bantams an early 2-0 lead. Clarkston increased its lead in the second half when Jolee Nicholas converted in the 62nd minute off a pass from Chassidy Schneider.
The Greyhounds got a second-half goal from Hailey Talbot, but it wasn’t enough.
Erika Pickett tallied four saves for the Bantams, while Lynnsey Biorn finished with four saves as well.
Clarkston 2 1—3
Pullman 0 1—1
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 26th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 34th.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas (Chassidy Schneider), 62nd.
Pullman — Hailey Talbot, 69th.
Shots: Clarkston 7, Pullman 4. Saves: Clarkston — Erika Pickett 4, Pullman — Lynnsey Biorn 4.
SOFTBALL
Kendrick 35-33, Nezperce 4-4
KENDRICK — The Tigers rolled past the Nighthawks in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Freshman Hailey Taylor got the win in the opener, walking two and striking out six.
Kenadie Kirk generated six hits and two doubles in the two games as the Tigers underclassmen showed out.
“We start five freshman,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “I was really pleased with how some of our young players performed. We have a long ways to go but I’m excited to keep building, we have a lot of young talent.”
GAME 1
Kendrick (16)03 (16) x—35 24 0
Nezperce 002 20—4 5 6
Hailey Taylor, Heimgartner (3) and Kenadie Kirk; Husted and Hand.
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit 2, Heimgartner 5, Kirk 3 (2 2B), Walker, Meedham, Feldman, Boyer, Morgan 2 (2B), Silflow 3, Taylor 3, Cochrane 2.
Nezperce hits — Lux, Branson, Brower, Grobey, Wahl.
GAME 2
Nezperce 220 0x—4 8 N/A
Kendrick 12(22) 80—33 18 2
Wahl and Lux; Taylor and Kirk.
Kendrick hits — Tweit 3, Heimgartner (2 2B), Kirk 3 (2B), Boyer 3 (2B, HR), Morgan 2, Silflow 3 (2 3B), Taylor 3 (3B).
Nezperce hits — N/A.
BASEBALL
Kendrick 7, Genesee 6
KENDRICK — Preston Boyer had two hits, including a solo home run, to help the Tigers finish off the Bulldogs.
Talon Alexander had three singles and the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the seventh for Kendrick.
“Kendrick baseball kept cool calm heads this game,” coach Michael Boyer said. “Boyer’s homer got him going and we were able to get the bases loaded for Alexander’s walk-off single.”
Genesee 001 212 0—6 5 0
Kendrick 101 110 3—7 12 1
Johnson and Guinard; Boyer, Koepp (5) and Fitzmorris.
Genesee hits — C. Wareham 2 (3B), Johnson (2B), Guinard, Michaldic.
Kendrick hits — Alexander 3, Boyer 2 (HR), Fitzmorris 2, Clemenhagen 2, Hogan (2B), Patterson.