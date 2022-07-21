LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub
When 40-year-old Alice finds herself reliving her 16th birthday, she’s most struck by the youthful appearance of her father. With a new perspective and the limited time she has left with her father, Alice must choose what is a priority in her life — and what changes she’s willing to make.
“The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner
This intricate and exciting family drama takes place on Cape Cod and is filled with the emotion and melodrama of any major family gathering. It starts when 22-year-old Ruby announces she’s marrying her pandemic boyfriend, and culminates in a wedding full of dramatic revelations as each member of the Danhauser family must reconcile the secrets and betrayals that have come to light.
“Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
Tova Sullivan works the night shift at her local aquarium and strikes up a friendship with the giant Pacific octopus, Marcellus. He’s incredibly smart, but there’s more to him than meets the eye — and he’s trying his best to communicate some of his insights back to Tova. Through time and effort, the two begin to connect and a deeper relationship is born, alleviating mutual loneliness and creating hope as Tova grieves her human losses.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURALLIBRARY DISCTRICT
“Dial A for Aunties” by Jesse Q. Sutanto
When Meddelin Chan ends up accidentally killing her blind date, her meddlesome mother calls for her even more meddlesome aunties to help get rid of the body. Unfortunately, a dead body proves to be a lot more challenging to dispose of than one might anticipate, especially when it is inadvertently shipped in a cake cooler to the over-the-top billionaire wedding Meddy, her Ma, and aunties are working at an island resort on the California coastline.
“D’Vaughn and Kris Plan a Wedding” by Chencia C. Higgins
“Instant I Do” could be Kris Zavala’s big break. She’s right on the cusp of really making it as an influencer, so a stint on reality TV is the perfect chance to elevate her brand. And $100,000 wouldn’t hurt, either. D’Vaughn Miller is just trying to break out of her shell. She’s sort of neglected to come out to her mom for years, so a big splashy fake wedding is just the excuse she needs. All they have to do is convince their friends and family they’re getting married in six weeks.
“The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren
Olive is always unlucky: in her career, in love, in … well, everything. Her identical twin sister, Ami, on the other hand, is probably the luckiest person in the world. Her “meet cute” with her fiancé is something out of a romantic comedy and she’s managed to finance her entire wedding by winning a series of Internet contests. Worst of all, she’s forcing Olive to spend the day with her sworn enemy, Ethan, who just happens to be the best man. But when the entire wedding party gets food poisoning from eating bad shellfish, the only people who aren’t affected are Olive and Ethan. And now there’s an all-expenses-paid honeymoon in Hawaii up for grabs.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Leo Loves Daddy” by Anna McQuinn
Join Leo and his daddy in this sweet board book as they spend a wonderful day together, doing all of Leo’s favorite things. From making breakfast, to dancing, to riding bikes, there’s nothing that Leo and his daddy can’t do. Available as print book.
“Dad Bakes” by Katie Yamasaki
Dad wakes up early to work in a bakery where he makes bread as the world starts its day. By the time Dad gets home, his little daughter is awake and ready to play. This picture book shows the father at work and his time after work with his daughter as they play, read and bake together throughout their day. Available as a print book.
“On a Rainy Day” by Sarah LuAnn Perkins
When rain interrupts a father and daughter’s trip to the local park, they retreat indoors to wait out the storm. As lightning cracks and thunder booms, the father and daughter each share their own ideas of the perfect activity to do together on a rainy day. This picture book features spare amounts of text and bold sound effects to create a fun read aloud experience meant to be shared. Available as a print book.