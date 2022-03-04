LAS VEGAS — In tournament play, teams need to be clicking for all four quarters — a lesson the Washington State women’s basketball team learned after a slow start proved to be the difference in a 70-59 Pac-12 tournament loss to Utah at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.
A Tara Wallack 3-pointer gave the third-seeded Cougs (19-10) a 5-4 lead two minutes into the game — their final advantage of the night.
WSU kept it close for a few more minutes before the Utes (19-10) rattled off a 15-0 run to end the quarter and put them up 29-13.
Utah was just plus-2 in the next two quarters and WSU ended the game on a 14-2 run, but the early damage was too much to overcome.
WSU center Bella Murekatete racked up 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line as one of the team’s few bright spots.
Wallack, a freshman guard, tallied 16 points and five rebounds in just her 10th start of the season, replacing Ula Motuga, who did not play for unknown reasons.
WSU’s Leger-Walker sisters each hit a slump against the Utes, combining for just 10 points on 4-of-24 shooting from the field and 0-of-10 from 3-point range. Charlisse Leger-Walker normally averages 16.3 per game and Krystal Leger-Walker averages 8 per game.
Utah received a game-high 19 points from forward Jenna Johnson, while having six players score at least eight points.
The good news for WSU is it’s still expected to qualify for its second consecutive NCAA tournament. Closing the gap in the fourth quarter (18-11) should help the Cougs in the eyes of the committee, which considers scoring margin in its seeding and selections.
UTAH (19-10)
Kneepkens 3-5 2-2 9, Gylten 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 7-11 3-4 19, McQueen 3-8 0-0 8, Rees 4-4 0-0 8, Palmer 2-6 4-4 10, Vieira 1-5 0-0 3, Maxwell 3-10 4-4 11, Young 0-5 0-0 0, McFarland 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 13-14 70.
WASHINGTON STATE (19-10)
Wallack 6-10 2-2 16, K. Leger-Walker 2-12 0-0 4, C. Leger-Walker 2-12 2-2 6, Teder 2-8 0-0 5, Murekatete 7-13 4-4 18, Jones 2-3 0-0 6, Clarke 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-62 8-8 59.
Utah 29 16 14 11—70
Washington St. 13 12 16 18—59
3-point goals — Utah 9-25 (Johnson 2-4, Palmer 2-4, McQueen 2-5, Kneepkens 1-1, Vieira 1-2, Maxwell 1-5, Gylten 0-1, Young 0-3), Washington State 5-22 (Wallack 2-3, Jones 2-3, Teder 1-6, K. Leger-Walker 0-5, C. Leger-Walker 0-5). Rebounds — Utah 41 (Rees 8), Washington State 32 (Wallack 6). Assists — Utah 11 (Gylten, Rees, Vieira, Maxwell 2), Washington State 17 (C. Leger-Walker 7). Total fouls — Utah 11, Washington State 13. A — 4,428.