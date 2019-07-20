POTLATCH — Eric Christiansen said he’s unsure of the exact number of participants who will drive in the final Smash Bash Demolition Derby of the year put on by his company, EC Enterprises, in Potlatch at 4 p.m. today.
But Christiansen said he’s been getting “a ton of calls. ... There’s probably even some guys who said, ‘Screw it, we’re going to try to build a car real fast.’
“I don’t know whose truck is missing, but it looks like it’s going to be in the derby,” Christiansen said. “If some guy in the stands says, ‘That looks like my pickup,’ it might actually be your pickup.”
Gates for the final EC Enterprises Smash Bash will open at 2 p.m.
Advance tickets, which can be bought at Floyd’s Harvest Foods in Potlatch, are $12 apiece and will be available until noon or until they sell out. After that, tickets will go for $15 at the gates. Children 5 and younger get in free.
Potlatch Days is also going on today, so Christiansen said he anticipates a “big turnout,”
“It was pretty packed last time, too.”
A total of $7,775 in prize money will be up for grabs among the four classes of competition: full-size car, full-size truck, compact car and compact truck.
“We’ve brought in 240 dumptruck loads of dirt since May,” Christiansen said. “This is looking like a big arena, probably one of the biggest arenas in the Northwest — it’s huge.”
Christiansen encouraged spectators to bring lawn chairs, in case the bleachers fill up.