Smash Bash derby marks 35th year

Cars round a tire in the figure eight races Aug. 6, 2022, at the Smash Bash Demolition Derby.

 August Frank/Tribune

EC Enterprises founder Eric Christiansen recently realized that his motorsports venture and its banner Smash Bash Demolition Derby are in their 35th year.

“It’s got to be one of the longest traditions in the valley, probably,” said Christiansen, who is preparing to host the event at 6 p.m. today at EC Enterprises Motorsports Park on Albright Grade.

This will mark roughly two years since the inaugural derby at the park’s Freedom Northwest Arena — EC Enterprises having gone through venues including the Lewiston Roundup Grounds and a site in Potlatch before settling at its current location. The May 2021 Smash Bash derby caused a historic traffic bottleneck on the northern end of Lewiston, but subsequent events have run smoothly with adjusted parking policies.