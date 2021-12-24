SPOKANE VALLEY — Brothers Gabriel and Jeroen Smith topped their respective divisions to lead seven Pullman High wrestlers who made the podium in a third-place overall team showing at the Tri-County Classic tournament held at Central Valley High School.
Gabriel went 5-0 at 152 pounds, winning by fall each time. His last opponent — Ashton Strobel of Liberty-Spangle — became the first to last more than a minute-and-a-half, but ultimately went down at the 4:11 mark. Jeroen won five matches of his own for the 145 crown, capped off with a 10-2 major decision over Logan Hydorn of Colville.
Host Central Valley came out on top among 17 scoring teams with 202 points, followed by Mead at 170, then Pullman at 160.
“The team did a great job today,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “It is really fun to see the guys on the sidelines cheering on their JV teammates like it’s the Olympic finals. Very proud of freshman 195-pounder Sam Sears coming up big for us. He lost a tough finals match to a senior from Central Valley. His future looks bright.”
In girls’ competition, Sydney Sisk of Colfax placed third at 120 pounds.
BOYS
106 — Evan McDougle, Pullman fifth place
113 — Gavin McCloy, Pullman, fifth
120 — Aydin Peltier, Pullman, third
145 pounds — Jeroen Smith, Pullman, first
152 — Gabriel Smith, Pullman, first
195 — Sam Sears, Pullman, second; Merreck Emerson, Pullman, fourth
GIRLS
120 — Sydney Smith, Colfax, third
WOMEN’S SOCCER
WSU adds player from UC Riverside
The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff announced the signing of UC Riverside’s Lindsey Turner from the transfer portal.
Turner, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, had a goal and and assists in 16 games for the Highlanders, who finished 4-11-2 and 1-7-2 in the Big West. She was named to the conference’s all-freshman team.
“We are excited to add Lindsey to our program this spring,” coach Todd Shulenberger said. “Lindsey is a talented soccer player with a high work rate that covers ground. She will help provide depth in our already talented midfield.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho adds pair of assistants
The Idaho track and field coaching staff recently announced the additions of Jeff Fiebelkorn and Paul Barrett as assistants.
Fiebelkorn, who will specialize in sprints, hurdles and relays, most recently was an assistant at Minnesota Duluth, with multiple top-three finishes at the Northern Sun Conference outdoor meet.
“Jeff is a young and passionate coach who fits our mission here for Idaho track and field and cross country,” said Tim Cawley, Idaho’s director of track and field and cross country. “We are excited to have him work with the sprints and hurdles and continue the success we have had in this area.”
Barrett, who specializes in throws, spent 24 seasons at Wyoming. While there, he coached an NCAA champion and 19 All-Americans. He was a finalist in the hammer throw for Washington State in what then was the Pac-10 championship meet.
“He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience and should step right in and continue to tradition of the storied program we have had here in the throws,” Cawley said.
WOMEN’S GOLF
WSU to play five times in spring
The Washington State women’s golf team announced it will play five spring tournaments, opening in Arizona in late February.
The Cougars, who played in four different tournaments in the fall, begin the spring at the Westbrook Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin, in Peoria, Ariz., on Feb. 27-28.
The spring concludes with the Pac-12 championship April 18-20 at the Eugene (Ore.) Country Club. The regional tournament takes place May 9-11, with the NCAA championship May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Phoenix.
2022 SPRING SCHEDULE
Feb. 27-28 — Westbrook Invitational; March 6-8 — Juli Inkster Meadow Club Collegiate; April 4-6 — Silverado Showdown; 18-20 — Pac-12 championship; May 9-11 — NCAA regional; 20-25 — NCAA championship