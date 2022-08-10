RENTON, Wash. — Geno Smith is expected to get the start at quarterback when the Seattle Seahawks open the preseason this weekend against Pittsburgh, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Smith has been the leader in the competition with Drew Lock to be Seattle’s starting QB throughout the offseason and will get the nod for the first of the three preseason games.

“He’s still going with the ones (and) he’s gonna start the game this weekend,” Carroll said. “He had a very solid day today, made some big throws today.”

