TACOMA — Two sophomores from southeastern Washington placed second in the Washington state high school wrestling tournament Saturday at the Tacoma Dome, both getting decisioned in the finals.
Gabriel Smith of Pullman took runner-up honors in Class 2A at 126 pounds and Caden Noha (182) of Colfax did the same in 2B.
Conor Goucher of Orting defeated Smith 8-2 for the championship, and Lucas Ashley of Adna edged Noha 6-5.
In the semifinal round earlier in the day, Noha pinned Jacob Sullivan of Life Christian in 2:50, and Smith won by 13-0 major decision against Jesus Sanchez of Grandview.
Moscow’s Kearney, Zimmerman earn district titles
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Logan Kearney gutted out a 7-6 decision in the 220-pound final and Skyla Zimmerman won by pin at 98 pounds as the two Moscow wrestlers claimed titles in the Idaho Class 4A district meet at Lakeland High.
Kearney, a junior, came from behind and broke a tie with an escape with three seconds left against Taggert Benefield of Sandpoint.
In the semifinal round, Kearney won by fall in 1:46 and Zimmerman pinned her opponent in 1:57.
Zimmerman, a freshman, has chosen all season to compete in open brackets against mostly male opponents. Idaho doesn’t offer sanctioned girls’ wrestling.
“I think competing against the guys has really benefited her,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said. “Also, with the guys in our room. She has really developed as a wrestler and we’re really pleased with her progress.”
Placing second for Moscow were Andrew Stone, Jack Bales, Zach Domras and Kai Reynolds.
Only the champions gained automatic berths to State, but at-large berths will be awarded.
Team scores
Lakeland 488, Sandpoint 290, Moscow 235½.
Top Moscow placers
98 — 1, Skyla Zimmerman.
106 — 2, Kai Reynolds.
113 — 2, Zach Domras.
126 — 2, Jack Bales.
132 — 2, Andrew Stone.
220 — 1, Logan Kearney.
285 — 3, Bennett Marsh.
Potlatch qualifies nine
POTLATCH — James Clark pulled off an upset title at 132 pounds as Potlatch placed second in the Idaho Class 1A/2A meet and went 9-for-9 in state-meet qualifying.
Clark pinned Christian Fabbi of Clearwater Valley in the third period of his championship match, snagging his first win against that opponent in dozens of matchups the past four seasons.
The Loggers also got titles from Kelton Saad (285), Kenon Brown (170), Izack McNeal (152) and Gabe Prather (145).
All nine Potlatch entrants placed in the top three, meaning they secured berths at State.
Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said Clark quit the team early in the season but jumped at a chance to rejoin during the holidays. The coach had extended the invitation partly because he wants to make a run at the unofficial 1A team title at State. In wrestling, the Idaho 2A competition includes 1A schools.
St. Maries won the district team title, but Potlatch was the top-scoring 1A school.
A lively title match at 145 pitted Potlatch brothers in a heart-wrencher. Gabe Prather won by injury default when freshman brother Eli suffered a broken foot.
Team scores
St. Maries 211½, Potlatch 173, Orofino 169, Clearwater Valley 142, Highland 24, Grangeville 18, Kootenai 4, Prairie 4, Timberline 0.
Championship matches
98 — Keyan Boller, CV, bye.
106 — Kadence Beck, High, p. Landon Olsen, CV, 2:57. 3, Fallon Wilkins, CV.
113 — Dylan Sotin, SM, maj. dec. Anthony Fabbi, CV, 15-2. 3, Paige Stewart, SM.
120 — Ethan Kolar, SM, dec. Kobe Burris, SM, 11-6. 3, Avery Palmer, Pot.
126 — Hunter Norris, SM, tf. Payton Wilson, CV, 15-0. 3, Taylor McPherson, Pot.
132 — James Clark, Pot, p. Christian Fabbi, CV, 5:06. 3, Sam Martin, SM.
138 — Brayden Turcott, Oro, p. Tyson Tucker, Pot, 1:14. 3, Tristin Dominguez, CV
145 — Gabe Prather, Pot, inj. def. Eli Prather, Pot. 3, Cedar Fisher, CV
152 — Izack McNeal, Pot, p. Trysten Lockridge, SM, 3:17. 3, Sean Larsen, Oro
160 — Kai Naranjo, Oro, p. Danny Fowler, Oro, 1:47. 3, Anthony Carter, CV
170 — Kenon Brown, Pot, p. Shaun Anderson, SM, 3:18. 3, Austin Corey, CV
182 — Clayton Larsen, Oro, dec. Darrion McIntosh, Oro, 3-0. 3, Bladen Farmer, Gra.
195 — Kyle Sibert, SM, p. Thor Kessinger, Oro, 5:45. 3, Jasavan Westling, Oro
220 — Delbert Lambson, SM, p. Landon Warren, SM, 0:36. 3, Caleb Johnson, Oro.
285 — Kelton Saad, Pot, p. Adam Rouse, SM, 1:15. 3, Ben Vaughn, Oro.