Smith: Too much rest not always a good thing

The idiom “too much of a good thing” is on the mind of Washington State coach Kyle Smith as his Cougars get set to play their first men’s basketball game in 11 days.
In a topsy-turvy hoops world where some teams are playing as many as four or five games in a week as they make up games postponed because of COVID-19, you’d think having an extended rest would be a good thing, right?
Not necessarily.
WSU — which hosts Utah at 7 p.m. today at Beasley Coliseum — hasn’t played since beating Cal 65-57 on Jan. 15. Two games against Oregon and Oregon State were postponed in that stretch because of virus protocols in the Cougs’ program.
But that same reason WSU missed those games also is why the Cougs have only played two full practices in that span.
Rust could be a major factor when the Cougs (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12) and Utes (8-12, 1-9) battle for the second time this season.
“Just looking forward to getting back on the floor again,” Smith said. “A long break for us, but not really an opportunity to improve because we’ve only had one-and-a-half practices.”
Smith noted some players have missed more than a week of time, one even missing 11 days.
At times, WSU had only four scholarship players available, so practices consisted of shooting drills and conditioning.
“There’s no handbook on how to do it, so I don’t know what to expect Wednesday,” Smith said. “I just know we’ve come off a long layoff that could be tricky, I think.”
Despite the multiple postponements and having players miss time with the virus, other illnesses, protocols and minor injuries, the Cougars own a winning record and a .500 mark in conference play heading into the final stretch of the season.
WSU has navigated the season with a scrappy playing style and steady maturity unwonted of a team full of youngsters and transfers.
The team’s leader continues to be senior transfer guard Michael Flowers, who averages 13.2 points and 3.0 assists.
He is one of only two players who have started and played in all 17 games, along with freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye.
“He’s emerged as our leader and it’s nice to have a fifth-year guy who’s been through a lot of wars even though he hasn’t been here,” Smith said of the South Alabama transfer. “He should be ready.”
WSU toppled Utah 77-61 in their first meeting Jan. 8, but the Utes were missing their best player in that game.
Center Brandon Carlson, a 7-foot menace in the paint, is set to return for Utah. The junior has played in only 13 games this season, but leads the Utes at 13.5 points per game. He also averages 6.4 rebounds and has a whopping 27 blocks on the season.
“He’s an inside-out threat, but kind of everything starts with him,” Smith said of Carlson. “... He’s a difference maker and his ability to protect the rim is imposing.”
The Cougars’ will be without one of their own big men.
Sophomore center Dishon Jackson is expected to be out at least a couple more weeks with an eye injury.
But the rest of the players should be available, Smith said.
“We’re trying to piece it together,” the coach said, “and make the most of the situation.”
