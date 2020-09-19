High school athletes just cannot catch a break in 2020.
First it was the coronavirus pandemic, which canceled all of spring sports in Idaho and Washington. While COVID-19 issues still are an ongoing problem, there’s a new issue that has cropped up in the past week: smoke.
The air quality again played havoc with the schedule Friday, as six of the area’s nine football games had to be either postponed or canceled because of the poor conditions.
Air quality is a measurement of how clean or polluted the air is. It measures five major air pollutants, including ground level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and airborne particles. The index number, or AQI, is measured on a scale of 0 to 500, with 0 meaning perfect air quality while 500 is the worst score. Anything in the range of 101-150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151-200 is unhealthy, 201-300 is very unhealthy and 301-500 is hazardous. Most recommendations are not to do anything outdoors if the score is in the 151-500 range.
Five of the games were pushed to today, when the forecast for AQI seems to be much improved. One game — Prairie at Timberline — was outright canceled because it’s a nonleague game.
The other three games went on as scheduled. Two of those games — Troy vs. Kendrick and Lewiston against Lakeland — were played at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome. The third game that was contested was Grangeville at McCall-Donnelly.
It’s also been more than just football affected by the smoke, which has lingered in the area for the past few days because of wildfires that started in California and Oregon. The winds pushed the smoke first toward western Washington midway through last week and made their way into the area by Sept. 11.
The other football games affected were Whitepine League Division I contests featuring Clearwater Valley at Genesee and Lapwai at Kamiah, and Deary at Potlatch, Kellogg at Orofino and Lewis County and Salmon River in nonleague action. All five of those games tentatively are rescheduled to today.
The Kubs will host the Wildcats at noon. Kamiah athletic director Leah York said she hoped to make the call by 9:30 a.m.
The Loggers will host the Mustangs at 1 p.m. Potlatch athletic director Katie Ball said she was going to have a decision by 10:30 a.m. That decision will be posted on the district’s website, potlatchschools.org.
The Rams and Bulldogs, as well as the Eagles and Savages, have a much better chance to get their games in because they will play in the evening. Lewis County at Salmon River starts at 6 p.m. Pacific, while Clearwater Valley at Genesee will kick off at 7 p.m.
Other sports have been altered the past few days because of air quality issues.
Moscow’s volleyball match at Lake City that was scheduled for Tuesday will not be made up. The Bears’ boys’ and girls’ soccer matches that were set for Wednesday against Coeur d’Alene also were canceled, as was the Thursday home match against Lake City. Today’s girls’ match at home against Lakeland has been moved to 2 p.m. at Lakeland.
The Whitepine League Division I cross country meet that was set to be conducted Thursday at Troy now will take place at 4 p.m. this coming Thursday at the same site.
The last time smoke affected the area’s schedule this much was on Sept. 8, 2017, when nine football games were postponed and two were canceled.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.