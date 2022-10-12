USC coach Lincoln Riley called Washington State “one of the 25 best teams in the country” — and for good reason.

Heading into Saturday’s 30-14 loss to the No. 7 Trojans, the Cougars sat one spot outside of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

WSU is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12 Conference at the midpoint of the season with its only losses coming to No. 12 Oregon and USC.

