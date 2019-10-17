At a time when the Washington State football coaches are saying “no” to Twitter and “yes” to HBO cameras, it’s logical to ask, “What constitutes a distraction?”
Well, if Anthony Gordon, Max Borghi and/or Hank Pladson were slovenly roommates who needed to devote hours to cleaning their house in anticipation of TV cameras Monday — yes, that would have been a distraction.
Or if the fourth member of their household, Bailey the Pup, had realized filmmakers’ worst fears and somehow damaged their equipment — yes, that would have been a distraction.
But Gordon assured reporters that wasn’t the case, on either score.
Cougar players and coach Mike Leach gave thumbs-up responses when asked about their quest to remain focused this week while being filmed for an episode of the new documentary series, “24/7 College Football.”
At the same time, Leach considers the 2019 Cougars so distractible that, a couple of weeks ago, he barred them from social media for the rest of the season.
Amid these mixed signals, the Cougs (3-3, 0-3) try to end a three-game losing streak when they face Colorado (3-3, 1-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) at Martin Stadium in Pullman, a Pac-12 game that will serve as climax to the HBO episode.
The network’s cameras have been rolling during team meetings and practices, which normally are closed to the media, as well as during Leach’s news conference Monday and later at the home of Gordon and his roommates: Borghi, the star running back; Pladson, the backup linebacker; and Bailey, the playful canine.
“Our house is spotless every day — we didn’t have to clean up at all,” Gordon said Tuesday. “Nah, just kidding. We did a little cleaning, nothing too crazy. Max, Hank and I are pretty clean roommates, so there wasn’t much to clean up.
“Bailey made an appearance. I don’t know how happy the HBO guys were with her coming up close to their million-dollar camera and stuff like that, but Bailey was around and having some fun.”
The filmmakers then followed the players to South Fork Public House in Pullman for dinner with Wazzu offensive linemen, a weekly or twice-weekly ritual for Gordon and Borghi.
Leach, who constantly preaches the need for players to stay focused, said Tuesday the HBO project hasn’t been invasive. The program belongs to a genre often called “all-access,” but in reality there are limits to the amount of access the filmmakers get.
“If you have a coaches’ meeting and you need guys to speak freely and not have it on camera, you have to do that,” Leach said. “It’s kind of like, if some guy goes home and they’re documenting a bunch of stuff and you go home to your family or your wife or something, you don’t need a bunch of cameras in there, although there are those in this country that kind of like that sort of thing.”
The program marks the first time a major network has pursued an all-access project in college football, and it’s modeled on the popular HBO series on NFL teams, “Hard Knocks.” The first three hour-long episodes — on Florida, Penn State and Arizona State — already have already aired, and the four-part series will culminate with the WSU program that airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
An athletic official at Florida said the HBO project was unlike anything he’d previously been involved with.
“It was a big commitment, but it was probably one of the most rewarding things I’ve experienced in my 30 years here in Florida,” Steve McClain, senior associate athletic director for communications, said by phone last week, “because of the high level of expertise, for that long a period of time — that was unique.”
Distractions were essentially a nonissue, he said, partly because players were accustomed to bright spotlights. For one thing, many of them were high-school superstars. For another, many of them are veteran collegians.
McClain also thinks today’s young athletes are better prepared than previous generations for heavy doses of publicity because of the ubiquity of cameras and social media these days.
Leach doesn’t necessarily agree.
“I don’t think anybody is particularly prepared for that,” he said last week. “I think it’s just the degree of what people get overly excited about shifts a little bit. When there was less access, somebody’s name would be in the paper and they might celebrate that for six months. Now, (the nature of the publicity) just changes more often. People get wrapped up in it one way or the other.
“But the best ones, the ones that get the least distracted are those that are the most highly motivated to play. If they’re highly motivated to play, they do a better job of keeping it from getting in the way.”
