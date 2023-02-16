Seven area grapplers will be competing at this weekend’s Mat Classic at the Tacoma Dome.
Pullman leads all area schools with six state qualifiers and Colfax has one.
Here’s what to expect this weekend:
It’s a family affair for Pullman
The Greyhounds’ state qualifiers are highlighted by two sets of brothers: the Sears’ Cotton and Samuel and the Acosta’s Ivan and Israel.
Ivan Acosta and Israel Acosta finished first at Saturday’s Washington Class 2A regional tournament at East Valley High School in Spokane.
Ivan Acosta pinned his way to gold at 145 pounds, earning a fall in 27 seconds against Shadle Park’s Corbin Jaurez in the championship bout.
Ivan Acosta won at the Leonard Schutte Roundup, Medical Lake Scramble and Gut Check tournaments. Gut Check, in Kent, Wash., is an invitation-only event, making his five victories there that much more impressive.
Ivan Acosta (33-3) finished second last year at the state tourney, falling 6-2 to Ortig’s Owen Cline. He will face Cedarcrest’s Gael Arena-Buxton in the opening round.
“His second-place finish last year made him hungry,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “He’s placed at some elite tournaments this year and has been one of the team leaders. He’s quieter; he leads by his actions.”
Israel Acosta (16-1) pinned Grandview’s Julian Sanchez late in the second period in the 138-pound final at the regional. A freshman, he is competing for the first time at the state tournament, but he has second-place finishes at the state level in Greco and freestyle.
“The Acostas are a great wrestling family,” Crossler said. “They’re just two of nine kids, and (Israel) has been on this stage before; this isn’t anything new to him.”
Israel Acosta will face William Bailey of Sedro-Wooley in the first round.
Samuel Sears (21-11) finished third at 195, going through the back door to earn a Mat Classic bid.
Cotton Sears finished second at 285 at the regional after falling to East Valley’s Alonzo Vargas in the second period.
“He wants to finish his senior year against (Vargas),” Crossler said. “(Vargas) beats (Cotton Sears) every time, but he gets closer and closer. They’re both on opposite sides of the bracket, so I’m hoping they can meet in the championship round.”
Gavin McCloy (120) and Aydin Peltier (132) will also represent the Greyhounds at State.
Colfax has a dog in the fight
Colfax freshman 120-pounder Cooper Phillips earned a state bid after his first-place finish at the Class 1B/2B regional tournament at Reardan High School. Phillips pinned Kettle Falls’ Sam Drake in the first period of the title match.
Phillips (37-24) owns a first-place finish at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament and a bronze medal at “The Munch” Boys Pontiac Invite. He opens the tournament with a bye.
State qualifiers
Pullman
Gavin McCloy (120), Aydin Peltier (132), Israel Acosta (138), Ivan Acosta (145), Samuel Sears (195), Cotton Sears (285).
Colfax
Cooper Philips (120).
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.