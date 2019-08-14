Football
Source: WSU being considered for HBO show
Washington State is being considered for inclusion in a new HBO documentary TV series dedicated to behind-the-scenes portrayals of college football programs this season, a source confirmed Tuesday.
Talks are still in the discussion phase, the source said.
An Arizona State fan site, DevilsDigest.com, had reported earlier that four schools had been chosen for the series: ASU, Washington State, Alabama and Penn State.
The program is said to be patterned after “Hard Knocks,” an HBO show that offers similar behind-the-scenes looks at NFL teams.
Penn State acknowledged Tuesday it’s considering participating in the program.
Senour hired for Idaho athletics compliance
Heath Senour, formerly of Santa Clara, Calif., began duties as UI Associate Athletic Director for Compliance on July 29.
Senour joins the Vandals after serving in the same position at Santa Clara for the past nine months, and at Kennesaw State for seven years prior to that. In his role, Senour will develop and disseminate rules awareness and education programs, create applicable policies and procedures, monitor department activities, investigate rules compliance concerns, document all activities and findings and report instances of non-compliance to appropriate governing bodies.
VOLLEYBALL
Cougs 22nd nationally, 5th in Pac-12
An American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) preseason coaches’ poll found WSU ranked 22nd among all Division I volleyball teams in the nation and fifth in the Pac-12.
Fellow Pac-12 school Stanford placed first, while Oregon (11), Washington (13) and USC (14) also outranked the Cougs. Arizona was ranked 24th, rounding out six Pac-12 teams in the top 25.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Vandals fourth in Big Sky poll
Idaho women’s soccer came in fourth with 54 points in a preseason 2019 Big Sky coaches’ poll after finishing second in the regular season standings last season.
Northern Colorado, Weber State and Montana polled ahead of Idaho. Second-year UI head coach Jeremy Clevenger brings back 15 letterwinners and seven starters from his 2018 team.
Cougs ranked fourth in Pac-12
The WSU women achieved their highest rating to date in the preseason Pac-12 soccer coaches’ poll, placing fourth.
The Cougs totaled 88 points, finishing behind Stanford (117), UCLA (113) and USC (102).