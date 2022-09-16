Splashy return for TE’s

Washington State’s Billy Riviere III catches a pass in front of Wisconsin’s Preston Zachman during the first half of a game Saturday at Madison, Wis.

 Morry Gash

A tight end who never had caught a pass in his career, a team that hadn’t completed a reception to that position in more than a decade and a fan base looking for a monster football upset against a Big Ten powerhouse on the road.

That was the scenario six days ago when Washington State sophomore tight end Billy Riviere tore out on a wheel route and caught a 38-yard pass from quarterback Cam Ward midway through the second quarter against No. 19 Wisconsin.

The play gave WSU a first-and-goal at the 7-yard line and set up the Cougars’ first touchdown of the game in their eventual 17-14 upset against the Badgers.

Tags

Recommended for you