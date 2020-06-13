By late July, large gatherings of people possibly will be allowed in Spokane County as the state of Washington gradually lifts restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
But that’s not necessarily why Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Wash., near Spokane, has scheduled an outdoor mixed martial arts event for that time, with spectators allowed.
Because the casino is owned and operated by a Native American tribe, it’s not required to follow the state’s social-distancing measures, according to Brenda Gilbert, entertainment manager for Northern Quest.
“We’re on tribal land — we’re a little different than everybody else,” Gilbert said by phone Friday. “At our events, we still encourage people to wear masks and keep their distance from people. But we’re not requiring people to wear masks.”
Excitefight, a Spokane-based MMA organization, confirmed Wednesday it’s planning a perhaps 14- or 15-bout card at Northern Quest at 6 p.m. July 24, featuring a professional main event pitting Clarkston featherweight Austin Arnett against Talon Hofman of Burns, Ore.
Although Northern Quest isn’t located on the Kalispel Indian Reservation, the fact it’s owned by the Kalispel Tribe exempts it from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s virus-related policies, Gilbert said.
On nontribal lands, Spokane County might or might not be ready to stage large events by late July.
It had been scheduled to enter Phase 3 of Inslee’s four-phase reopening plan Friday, which would have allowed public gatherings of as many as 50 people. But the county announced Monday it had failed to meet the criteria, meaning it’s remaining in Phase 2 and can’t allow crowds of more than five people. The county recently recorded 250 new coronavirus cases in a two-week period.
Only in Phase 4 are counties being allowed to stage events involving more than 50 people, and Inslee is requiring at least a three-week interval between phases.
Northern Quest, which reopened its gambling floor a few weeks ago, can seat as many as 5,000 people in its outdoor venue, but Gilbert said she’s expecting a significantly smaller turnout for the MMA event, and some of the seats will be blocked off. For that, and other planned events at the venue, no concerted effort will be made to enforce social distancing or limit the size of the crowds, Gilbert said.
“We’re just letting everybody know that it’s, ‘Enter at your own risk,’ ” she said. “If people would like to buy a extra ticket for the seats next to them, to provide more distance, they’re welcome to do that.”
Asked if the decision to stage the MMA event was an easy one, Gilbert said, “Not necessarily.”
“I think everybody is hesitant here and there to do certain things,” she said, “but we’re trying to get back, somewhat, to ‘Life goes on.’ I know a lot of people are excited to get out and do certain things. A lot of our team members here, we all wear masks when we’re in bigger crowds, to help protect other people as well.”
The musical act Weezer is planning a concert for the Northern Quest outdoor venue July 14, which will be the casino’s first major entertainment event since the start of the lockdown. A regular host of MMA cards, the casino also is planning an indoor competition in that sport Oct. 23.
Not all tribal casinos are planning major events this summer. Frank Arnett, the father-coach of Austin Arnett who also runs Martial Arts America in Lewiston, said the Clearwater River Casino, near Lapwai, intends to wait until perhaps the fall to stage such events.
Organizers of MMA competitions have been more willing than many other athletic officials to schedule events the past few months, but they’ve also been repeatedly thwarted from going through with them. The sport’s most well-known organization, Ultimate Fighting Championship, has been putting on events with no spectators lately, one of which is set for tonight at Las Vegas.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.