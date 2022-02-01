Pro football
The Vikings are down to four candidates for head coach: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham ... The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview today with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson. ... Thirteen years after he flamed out as head coach of the Denver Broncos, Josh McDaniels is ready for another shot, this time leading the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired him Sunday. ... Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn’t ready to make a decision about retirement.
College basketball
Auburn remained No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week, comfortably ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga, which earned the other 12 first-place votes. ... In the women’s top 25, Michigan moved up one spot to sixth, the team’s highest ranking ever. South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the poll, garnering 29 of the 30 first-place votes
Pro baseball
Labor negotiations are set to resume today, just over two weeks before the scheduled start of a spring training that’s threatened by a lockout. The sport’s ninth work stoppage began Dec. 2 after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.