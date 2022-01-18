Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow showers early will give way to a mixture of rain and snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.