TODAY
Football
NCAA — Idaho at Wyoming, 2 p.m., 106.1 FM
Baseball
MLB — White Sox at Mariners, 6:10 p.m., 840 AM
SUNDAY
Football
NFL — Seahawks at Steelers, 10 a.m., 840 AM
Baseball
MLB — White Sox at Mariners, 1:10 p.m., 840 AM
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
TODAY
Football
NCAA — Idaho at Wyoming, 2 p.m., 106.1 FM
Baseball
MLB — White Sox at Mariners, 6:10 p.m., 840 AM
SUNDAY
Football
NFL — Seahawks at Steelers, 10 a.m., 840 AM
Baseball
MLB — White Sox at Mariners, 1:10 p.m., 840 AM