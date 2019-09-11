DEARY — In a game moved to their home court in light of a recent tragedy, the Mustangs won in straight sets over visiting Whitepine League Division II adversary Nezperce to remain unbeaten on the season.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-17, 25-15.
“Tonight was a very unique night for us,” said Deary coach Dani Jones, whose team improved its record to 3-0, all in league games. “We’ve had a tragic accident happen in Deary with a 16-year-old boy — their classmate. This game was originally scheduled to be in Nezperce, and we contacted the Nezperce team and asked if they could come into our gym tonight, and they did, and that was a big deal for us and the girls played for him. It was a big emotional night for the gym.
“It definitely gave them passion, and the crowd was amazing tonight and a lot of emotion.”
Deary’s Tona Anderson hit nine kills and five aces. Matteya Proctor provided 21 assists and five kills of her own, and Savannah Fredrickson had five kills and three blocks.
Trojans tame Bulldogs
GENESEE — Lindsey Kwate hit 22 kills and Morgan Blazzard served 26-for-26 with four aces to lead visiting Troy to victory against Whitepine League Division I rival Genesee.
The set scores were 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21 as the Trojans improved their season record to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in league.
“It was in Genesee, and the energy in the gym is always really high there, and they have tons of support,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard. “I think our girls did a good job of, even when they made some errors, making sure that that didn’t get them down. They just made sure they were staying constant, and I think that’s what ultimately helped us.”
Moscow splits in tri-match
POST FALLS — Moscow lost to Post Falls, which won 25-20, 25-15, 25-22. The Bears then beat Lewis-and-Clark of Spokane 21-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-9 to wrap up a tri-match.
On the day, Moscow was led by Peyton Claus’ 54 assists and 15 digs, Morgan Claus’ 17 kills and 20 digs, Izzy Burns’ 16 kills and eight blocks, and Ellie Randall’s 47 digs. Moscow moved to 6-4.
“The girls kind of regrouped and played a great match against Lewis-and-Clark,” coach Toni Claus said. “Those were some close games (we) were behind and came back and won, so we finished strong.”
Knights conquer Spartans
WEIPPE — Lily Leidenfrost provided 39 assists for the Knights from Moscow as visiting Logos topped Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline of Weippe in four sets.
The scores were 25-18, 18-25, 25-11, 25-18.
Other statistical leaders for Logos included Hero Merkle (nine aces, four kills), Lucia Wilson (six kills, six blocks), and Kirsten Wambeke (eight digs, five kills). The Knights improved to 2-1 on the season so far, all in league games.
“We had a little lapse in the second game in communication, but I think that their passing and defense overall was really accurate,” said Logos coach Jessica Evans. “When we communicated, we played really well, and when we didn’t communicate it didn’t go as well.”
Vikings fell Loggers
PALOUSE — In a seesaw season debut for Garfield-Palouse, the Vikings overcame visiting nonleague foe Potlatch in five sets.
The set scores were 12-25, 25-16, 27-25, 11-25, 15-12.
For Gar-Pal (1-0), Kenzi Pedersen had a double-double of 10 kills and 17 digs while striking four aces to boot. Teammate Miranda Richards had 17 digs of her own, and Maci Brantner managed three blocks.
For Potlatch (2-1), Olivia Wise made nine aces and Josie Larson had 19 assists.
“They started out tentative, and then got in their groove and started playing like they’re supposed to,” said Gar-Pal coach Brad Rader.
COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU’s Collins earns Pac-12 honor
Washingto State graduate transfer Averie Collins earned this week’s Pac-12 offensive player of the week award after scoring the game-winning goal just nine seconds into overtime Thursday at Gonzaga.
Collins, a midfielder, tallied her team-best fourth goal of the year and it was her second conseccutive game-winning goal. The Cougars beat the Bulldogs 1-0 to help WSU improve to 4-0 on the season. Collins also has an assist this season for a total of nine points.
The 13th-ranked Cougars host Michigan as part of the Cougar Classic at 7 p.m. Friday.