DEARY — Tona Anderson collected nine kills and 12 digs Monday night as undefeated Deary pulled out a five-set win over Potlatch in a nonleague prep volleyball match.
The scores were 26-24, 15-25, 25-19, 15-25, 15-12.
Riley Beyer provided six aces and four blocks for the Mustangs (5-0), and Matteya Proctor added 15 digs and 25 assists.
“It was back-and-forth,” Deary coach Dani Jones said, “and in the last game our girls just dug deep.”
JV — Potlatch def. Deary.
Eagles suffer first loss
Pullman Christian absorbed its first Mountain Christian League loss, to Oaks, despite seven kills, 21 digs and three aces from Alina Combs.
The scores were 27-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23.
Claire Wilson furnished six hills and 14 digs for the Eagles (4-1, 4-1), Faith Berg contributed 12 assists, eight digs and five aces, Grace Berg had 13 assists and eight digs and Samantha Shaffer chipped in 15 digs.
Eagles coach Jamie Steach said her team controlled much of the first set and did its best work in the third.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Oaks 3-0.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Oaks 2, PCS 1
Shane Shaffer of Pullman Christian scored in the second minute but Oaks tallied twice in the second half to take a Mountain Christian League win.
“I thought our boys put in a really great effort, stayed composed with the adversity, but didn’t quite have enough today,” Eagles coach Sean Dinius said.
His team is 2-2-1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Akanno honored
Idaho linebacker Charles Akanno was named the FCS National Defensive Player of the Week by Stats LLC on Monday.
He made nine tackles and three pass breakups to go with a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries in the Vandals’ 35-27 win over Eastern Washington.