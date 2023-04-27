Spring game brings in newly formed UI defense

Idaho linebacker Jabarii Pharms (34) holds a padded bag for linebacker Jake Kindel (57) during the Vandals’ spring football practice at the East Field in Moscow on Tuesday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Idaho football team saw sack-leader Kemari Bailey and interception-leader Paul Moala enter the transfer portal over the last two weeks.

This leaves two major holes in the Vandals’ defense once the season begins Aug. 31 against Lamar.

But before Idaho even gets there, it has to play its spring game at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Kibbie Dome. This will be the first taste of what the Vandals’ defense will look like without two of their best players. The spring game will also provide an opportunity for guys who are buried in the depth chart to have a chance to rise.

