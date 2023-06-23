SAN ANTONIO— The world will be watching Victor Wembanyama, including San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select Wembanyama, who is listed at 7-foot-4 but says he is 7-3.

An emotional Wembanyama said hearing NBA Commissioner Adam Silver call his name brought him to tears, saying he has been waiting for the moment. “I’ve dreamed of this ... I got to cry.”

