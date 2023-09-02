The Pac-12 hurtled toward dissolution Friday as two of the remaining schools, Stanford and Cal, received invitations from the ACC, according to a source close to the process.

Only Washington State and Oregon State remain as members for the 2024-25 sports season — at least for the moment.

The Cougars and Beavers are exploring several options, including traditional conference realignment moves into either the Mountain West or American Athletic Conference.

Recommended for you