Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) falls to the ice after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights, as Tyler Seguin (91), Joe Pavelski (16) and Roope Hintz (24) celebrate during the the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) skates past the celebration. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) is congratulated for his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights, as Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) and Teddy Blueger (53) skate nearby during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, center, takes a stick to the face from Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. McNabb was called for high-sticking. In the foreground are Golden Knights' Adin Hill, left, and Jack Eichel. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill, center, during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Dallas Stars' Luke Glendening, right, checks Vegas Golden Knights Alex Pietrangelo atop the boards during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, center, shoots as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill defends during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) skates away from the net after a scuffle broke out after a Dallas Stars shot attempt during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud, front, Nicolas Roy, back left, and William Karlsson celebrate Karlsson's goal against the Dallas Stars during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Associated Press
AP Tony Gutierrez
AP Tony Gutierrez
AP Gareth Patterson
AP Gareth Patterson
AP Gareth Patterson
AP Tony Gutierrez
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski scored on a power play at 3:18 of overtime and the Dallas Stars avoided a sweep in the Western Conference final with a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
Jason Robertson scored twice for his first career multigoal playoff game for Dallas, which played without suspended captain Jamie Benn. Jake Oettinger had 37 saves, two nights after he was pulled 7:10 into Game 3 after allowing three goals on five shots.
Benn was suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday for his cross-check with his stick landing near the neck of Vegas captain Mark Stone in the first two minutes of Game 3 on Tuesday night. Benn also will miss Game 5 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.