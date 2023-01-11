Kirby Smart has spent the past 16 years coaching at the top two powerhouses of this era in college football, so he already knew the question on everybody’s mind the morning after his Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight College Football Playoff championship game.

“I really don’t want to talk about three,” Smart said Tuesday in a Los Angeles hotel ballroom shortly before the Bulldogs flew home.

Smart might not want to discuss it, but he couldn’t deny he is already thinking about Georgia’s chance to do something unprecedented in the last eight-plus decades of college football after obliterating TCU 65-7 in the most one-sided postseason college football game in history.

