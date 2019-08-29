First-year coach Bobby Wilson might be new at the helm of the Troy High School football team, but he has coached many of its players previously and known some for most of their lives.
A resident of the city since 1995, Wilson has coached youth and junior high football in the Troy school district the past several years, and worked with the high schoolers on a limited volunteer basis last season before applying to lead the program after the departure of two-year coach Toby Foster.
“Basically, I had about an hour on Wednesday nights with them and then on Fridays just doing what I could (last year),” he said. “I knew I wanted to get to this point. Basically, it’s all happened a lot faster than I thought.”
There are 13 returning lettermen this season, including seven seniors. As his team plays its season opener Friday at Wallace, Wilson will look to linebacker Reece Sanderson and quarterback Rhett Sandquist — seniors and three-year lettermen — for leadership on the field.
“Reece has got good instincts,” Wilson said. “He’s not afraid of contact at all. As far as a linebacker, he’s aggressive; he fits well at both halfback and middle linebacker.
“Rhett played tight end and D-end last year. He’s just a good football player. Both of these kids are very committed to being successful this year.”
Sandquist and Sanderson have been with the team long enough to remember the last winning season. They were freshmen during Troy’s 8-2 2016 season, which included a Whitepine League championship and trip to State.
The Trojans have endured two down years since, going 2-7 in 2017 and 1-8 in 2018.
Wilson comes to his new position eager to “get out to a good start” and reverse that slide, and he is not alone in his sentiments.
“A lot of guys have worked very hard in the weight room this summer,” he said. “They care. That’s what I’m excited about. This is a team that cares about their success this year. They care about their goals.”
Wilson considers the fact that this is their first year together to be “both our strength and our weakness” as he works with the team to “build a solid foundation for the school that we continue.” In addition to the aforementioned returners, the team includes five freshmen they will look to incorporate into that foundation.
“I don’t believe we will be the same team that has walked out on the field these last few years,” Wilson said.
The Miners were the only team the Trojans defeated in 2018, rallying from a halftime deficit for a 38-26 victory. Wallace stepped in after Troy’s previously-slated foe Kootenai announced it would be unable to field a team. The Miners leave 1A Division I for Division II this season, making this a nonleague affair.
“I’m excited for this year,” Wilson said. “I’m excited for all these boys. I’ve known many of them for a long time, and I’m excited to see what they can do on the field.”