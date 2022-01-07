BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education approved the contract for Idaho football coach Jason Eck in a meeting Thursday.
The five-year contract lists a base salary of $300,000, which includes an annual media payment of $125,000.
With incentives, Eck could earn an additional $78,500. That includes $10,000 if Idaho wins the FCS national championship. An FCS playoff appearance would earn him $5,000.
Eck’s predecessor, Paul Petrino, had a base salary of $446,214.40 — reportedly the highest among Big Sky coaches at the time.
Eck became UI’s 36th football coach when he was hired Dec. 18 to replace the nine-year coach.
Eck previously was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at South Dakota State.
More All-American honors for Kendall, Walker
The All-American honors continue to roll in for a pair of former Vandals.
Fullback/tight end Logan Kendall and linebacker Tre Walker each were named All-Americans by college football analyst Phil Steele.
Kendall was named to the second-team offense, and Walker was tabbed to the third-team defense.
Kendall also received All-American honors from HERO Sports and STATS Perform. He was an unanimous first-team All-Big Sky selection at fullback this fall. Kendall was a key component in the Vandal rushing attack that totaled more than 2,000 yards this season. He also scored two touchdowns and averaged almost eight yards per carry.
Walker was named to the HERO Sports and STATS Platform All-American team. He led the Vandals defensively with 105 total tackles. He had three tackles for loss, three passes defended and forced a fumble in earning first-team All-Big Sky honors.