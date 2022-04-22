LEWISTON — NFL Hall of Fame receiver Steve Largent was the keynote speaker Thursday at the 15th annual LC Valley Boys and Girls Club’s Breakfast for the Kids at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Largent, who as a boy belonged to a Boys and Girls Club in Albany, Ga., spoke in front of almost 50 full tables about the importance of the club.
The former Seattle Seahawk stayed after his speech to shake hands, take pictures and sign items.
However, he wasn’t the only one giving out autographs.
Mason Smith, the local club’s 2022 Youth of the Year, presented Largent with an autographed picture of himself. Smith, who joined the club in 2015, also spoke and opened his speech with the line, “From one celebrity to another ...”
In reality, the 14-year-old, a Seahawks fan, was as starstruck as the rest of the sizable crowd, saying afterward that meeting Largent was “pretty sick.”
Largent was duly impressed by the young man.
“I felt like I was talking to a guy who was 25 years old,” Largent said. “He is going to go places, I guarantee you.”
Orignally drafted by the Houston Oilers, Largent was cut during his first training camp but caught on with Seattle and played there for all 14 of his seasons. He finished his career with 819 catches for 13,089 yards (16.0 yards per catch average) and 100 touchdowns. He was named to seven Pro Bowls and was a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary all-time team.
After retirement, the 1988 NFL Man of the Year then went into national politics in his home state of Oklahoma, where he served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1994-2002.
After his speech, Largent was asked about the current state of the Seahawks.
“I wish I knew what the Seahawks are doing,” Largent said. “I wish they knew what they were doing.”
Smith said he was thankful for an organization like the Boys and Girls Club.
“It is not just for me. It has done so much for everyone else who goes to the club and everyone in our community,” Smith said. “I have seen a lot of conditions kids have come through, and stuff that I have had, and it has really brought them out of their shell and showed them how to embrace themselves.”
Largent helped attract the large crowd. Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Jon Evans said the previous record was 195, but this year the breakfast event brought in almost double that, 371.
The event raised a gross total of $140,478. Evans said the net will be around $105,000.
“Steve was a club kid. I was a club kid. He was actually at my club the very first day it opened,” Evans said. “It is kind of neat coming full circle seeing him as a young club member and then having him back as an adult.”
Largent gave credit to the large turnout to the work the club does.
“I am amazed that they got a club this size (with) so many kids participating in it — it is really encouraging,” he said.
While the club has not regained its pre-pandemic membership, Evans said they are serving between 400 to 500 kids per day. A new facility on Normal Hill, that will use half of the old Lewiston High School, is planned to open later this year. Renovations on the old Booth Hall are planned to be completed in the next 24 months.
