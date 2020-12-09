DEARY — Visiting Kendrick was down 19-18 through a tight first half against Whitepine League Division II rival Deary, but Rose Stewart reeled off 10 consecutive points to start the third, leading the Tigers to a 46-31 victory..
“She was definitely on a mission,” coach Ron Ireland said of Stewart.
Kendrick (4-2, 2-0) would go an 18-0 run in the third quarter and ride the lead it established there to victory.
“I think we kind of slowed down and ran our stuff,” Ireland said. “They had some good pressure on us and we were just getting razzled. We put some good pressure on in the third quarter; also, we put the press back on. We got some quick steals and got rolling, got our transition game going to seal the deal.”
Stewart finished with a game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists, while Erin Morgan totaled 14 points and nine rebounds.
Triniti Wood led the way for Deary (1-5, 0-1) with 13 points.
KENDRICK (1-5, 0-1)
Rose Stewart 9 1-4 19, Harley Heimgartner 2 0-0 5, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 7 0-0 14, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 1-4 46.
DEARY (4-2, 2-0)
Emiley Proctor 1 4-5 6, Makala Beyer 0 1-2 1, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 2 0-0 4, Triniti Wood 4 4-6 13, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3, Araya Wood 0 0-0 0, Riley Beyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-15 31.
Kendrick 11 7 18 10—46
Deary 9 10 0 12—31
3-point goals — Heimgartner, Wood.
JV — Kendrick def. Deary
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deary 65, Kendrick 38
DEARY — The Mustangs made a late push against the Tigers, going on a 20-5 run in the fourth period to win a Whitepine League Division II game.
Brayden Stapleton had a game-high 24 points and three 3-pointers, Karson Ireland had 15, and London Kirk provided 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to go along with some pesky defense on opposing guard Jagger Hewett (6 points on 3-of-11 shooting) for Deary (1-1, 1-0).
“He locked him up, played him man-to-man the whole game,” co-coach Mike Morey said of Kirk.
Co-coach Jalen Kirk said the Mustangs started slow, but he noticed a change in defensive intensity come the final quarter of play
“Preston Johnston and Jon Beyer were a big part of that late run, they really picked up the effort there,” Kirk said. “It was a good team win, but we still have a lot to improve on to get where we want to be.”
Ty Koepp paced Kendrick (0-2, 0-1) with 13 points.
KENDRICK (0-2, 0-1)
Jagger Hewett 3 0-0 6, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 2 2-4 7, Ty Koepp 6 1-2 13, Dallas Morgan 4 0-0 8, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Matt Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-6 38.
DEARY (1-1, 1-0)
London Kirk 4 2-2 13, Brayden Stapleton 9 3-4 24, Preston Johnston 2 0-0 4, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 3, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 2 1-1 6, Karson Ireland 7 0-0 15, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickart 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-7 65.
Kendrick 11 11 11 5—38
Deary 13 16 16 20—65
3-point goals — Taylor, Stapleton 3, Kirk 3, Rickard, Beyer, Ireland.
JV — Deary 21, Kendrick 9.