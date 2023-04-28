PHILADELPHIA — Matt Strahm has advocated for teams to cut off beer sales in — and for his starts to go longer than — the sixth inning.

But Philadelphia’s long-haired lefty striking out batters at a fantastic clip knows he really doesn’t have a say in either decision. So the best Strahm can do is enjoy the ride and get batters out for as long as manager Rob Thomson lets him have the ball.

Kody Clemens ripped an RBI single to right, Strahm pitched scoreless ball into the sixth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies moved to .500 for the first time this season with a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

