ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seattle’s Eugenio Suárez provided the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and set a franchise record with his 10th straight game with an RBI as the Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 Friday night in a slugfest where the teams combined for seven home runs.

Suárez put Seattle up 8-7 with a base hit up the middle off Reynaldo López (2-6) to bring home Julio Rodríguez. Suárez broke the previous consecutive RBI mark of nine, which was set by Edgar Martinez in 1995.

“That means a lot to me to break that record. Edgar is one of my favorite people in the word,” Suárez said. “I was so happy when I put that swing on it and hit it up the middle.”

Recommended for you