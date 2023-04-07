Sun Devils end WSU baseball’s win streak

WSU Athletics Washington State senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins struck out 10 in a 7-1 Pac-12 Conference win Friday against Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

The Washington State baseball team fell 6-5 to Pac-12 Conference foe No. 16 Arizona State courtesy of a walk-off single on Thursday in the first game of a three-game series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Sun Devils freshman outfielder Kien Vu hit a walk-off RBI single into center field to bring home Wyatt Crenshaw for the final margin.

Junior pitcher Chase Grillo started on the mound for the Cougars in the bottom of the ninth inning as Washington State (18-10) was catering to a 5-3 lead.

Tags

Recommended for you