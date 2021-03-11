LAS VEGAS — Ballhandling was a problem from the start. So the ending was apropos.
Washington State had a turnover and a technical foul with five seconds to go Wednesday and Arizona State converted four free throws to sew up a 64-59 win in the first round of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.
The ninth-seeded Cougars (14-13) will wait to see if they garner a bid to a lower-tier tournament. The eighth-seeded Sun Devils (11-13) face No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinal round at 11:30 a.m. today.
“Really impressed by how hard both teams competed,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “It was really kind of a battle of wills, their pressure versus our size. In the end their pressure got us.”
Alonzo Verge Jr., who finished with a season-high 26 points, scored on a contested drive in the lane with 11 seconds left to give ASU a 60-59 lead.
“The last 30 seconds, we were in good shape to have a chance to win that game, and it didn’t happen,” Smith said. “Verge, being a senior, really good player, made a really difficult shot, made a lot of big plays for them.”
The Sun Devils closed the game on a 10-2 run for their second win against Washington State in less than two weeks. Arizona State had beaten the Cougars 77-74 on Feb. 27 in Tempe.
Senior guard Isaac Bonton, coming off an injury and playing his first full game in weeks, led Washington State with 18 points, and sophomore guard Noah Williams added 11. But the Cougars were sloppy all game, committing four of their 20 turnovers in the final 2:28.
Washington State led 57-54 after a pair of free throws by Williams, but Verge scored in transition on consecutive possessions to give the Sun Devils a 58-57 lead with 1:18 left.
Williams scored Washington State’s final basket with 1:11 remaining, but the Cougars committed turnovers on their next two possessions. Verge didn’t appear to be the primary option, but with the shot clock running down he hit an awkward runner.
Washington State had one more chance but Williams was stripped from behind by Jaelen House driving to the basket. Smith was angered at the lack of a foul call and was assessed a technical foul, and the Sun Devils made all four free throws for the final margin.
“I’ve got to do a lot better job of keeping my composure and staying in the game,” Smith said. “That obviously cost us there in the bitter end.
“Noah’s a competitor,” he said of Williams, who had emerged as a force during Bonton’s absence. “I shortened the bench up too much — I need him to get more rest. He’ll never say that, nor do I want him to think that. But we were fatigued, and that’s what pressure will do to you. You make some tough decisions. They put us in some bad spots and we didn’t respond.”
Kimani Lawrence scored 13 points for the Sun Devils, which played without Marcus Bagley and Josh Christopher, and endured a tough shooting day from leading scorer Remy Martin. He averaged 19.9 points during the regular season, but was 2-of-10 shooting and finished with six points.
Freshman center Dishon Jackson and sophomore D.J. Rodman both added 10 points for Washington State, but the Cougars had zero points off the bench.
The Cougs were missing freshman guard TJ Bamba to an ankle injury.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-13)
Rodman 4-10 0-0 10, Abogidi 4-6 1-2 9, Jackson 4-4 2-2 10, Bonton 8-18 0-0 19, Williams 4-11 2-3 11, Kunc 0-8 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Jakimovski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 5-7 59.
ARIZONA ST. (11-13)
Graham 3-9 3-5 9, Lawrence 6-10 1-2 13, Martin 2-10 0-2 6, Verge 10-15 6-7 26, Woods 1-4 0-0 2, House 3-9 2-2 8, Osten 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 12-18 64.
Halftime: ASU 25-24. 3-point goals: WSU 6-22 (Bonton 3-7, Rodman 2-4, Williams 1-5, Abogidi 0-1, Kunc 0-5), ASU 2-12 (Martin 2-4, Woods 0-1, Verge 0-2, House 0-5). Fouled out: Kunc. Rebounds: WSU (Kunc 9), ASU 28 (Graham, Verge, House 6). Assists: WSU 8 (Bonton, Williams 4), ASU 14 (House 5). Total fouls: WSU 19, ASU 15.