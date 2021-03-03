NBA
LOS ANGELES — Dario Saric scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Mikal Bridges added 19 and the Phoenix Suns overcame Devin Booker’s ejection for a 114-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
Booker scored 17 points before getting ejected for arguing with 7:10 left in the third quarter, but the Suns (23-11) still took charge down the stretch and cruised to their 15th victory in 18 games. Phoenix also moved past the defending NBA champions (24-12) into second place in the Western Conference by winning percentage after completing an unbeaten three-game road trip.
“You gain confidence when a guy like Book doesn’t play or gets tossed, and you’re able to pull a game out on the road at the end of a trip,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “That’s a recipe for mailing it in ... but that was a big-time character win. We got better. I think we played good tonight, but we probably got more confidence that we can pull a game out without Devin or Chris (Paul) saving the day.”
Booker was whistled for two technical fouls in remarkably rapid succession, resulting in the All-Star’s second ejection in just more than five weeks.
“We weren’t nervous,” Bridges said of Booker’s sudden departure. “We knew we had to go out there and do what we do. We had to lock in for the rest of the game and do it for our teammates. ... Our best player goes out, and we just kept staying the course and fighting all the way to the end. I feel it was a great road trip.”
LeBron James scored 38 points for Los Angeles, which has lost five of seven with mounting injury problems.
CELTICS 117, CLIPPERS 112
BOSTON — Kemba Walker had 25 points and six assists, and the Celtics took advantage of a late scratch of All-Star Kawhi Leonard and held off the Clippers.
HAWKS 94, HEAT 80
MIAMI — Trae Young scored 18 points, including 13 straight for his team in the fourth quarter, and Atlanta snapped Miami’s six-game winning streak.
NUGGETS 128, BUCKS 97
MILWAUKEE — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his ninth triple-double of the season and 50th of his career, and Denver trounced Milwaukee to snap the Bucks’ five-game winning streak.
GRIZZLIES 125, WIZARDS 111
WASHINGTON — Ja Morant had 35 points and 10 assists, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks each added 20 points, and Memphis beat Washington.
SPURS 119, KNICKS 83
SAN ANTONIO — Trey Lyles scored a season-high 18 points, Dejounte Murray added 17 and San Antonio used a balanced effort to end New York’s three-game winning streak.