Step aside Kelce brothers, there’s another set of brothers at this year’s Super Bowl.

Former Idaho linebacker Christian Elliss is set to suit up with the Philadelphia Eagles when they face the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy at 3:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday (Fox) in Glendale, Ariz. His brother, teammate and fellow Vandal Noah Elliss will be on the sideline.