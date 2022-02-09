The Cougars are playing their best basketball of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Washington State’s men own a five-game winning streak and season-best 36th spot in the NCAA NET rankings ahead of a 6 p.m. Thursday game against No. 4 Arizona at Beasley Coliseum.
“You never know how guys are going to handle success,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “We could get away from what got us here, but I think the group’s rounding into form and they know this is our biggest challenge and biggest test so far.”
The Pac-12-leading Wildcats (20-2, 10-1) are looking like national championship contenders — a perfect test for a Cougar group (14-7, 7-3) that is fourth in the conference standings and hasn’t lost in almost a month.
Long forgotten are the team’s handful of early-season second-half meltdowns, COVID-19 postponements and various other hurdles it has endured.
“We weren’t very good early, but I knew we had a chance to get better,” Smith said. “Our talent is pretty good.”
That it is.
The Cougars are tops in the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 62.2 points allowed per game. That’s good enough for No. 22 in the kenpom.com adjusted defensive ratings — a notable analytics rating website.
Veteran transfers like senior guard Michael Flowers (13.7 points) are starting to mesh with a fairly young WSU team overall.
Freshman post Mouhamed Gueye, for example, owns two Pac-12 freshman of the week honors in the past month and is shooting 52% from the floor (7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds).
In total, six Cougs have reached at least 18 points in a game and 11 have scored in double figures at least once.
That depth will be tested against a complete Arizona team that features no obvious weaknesses.
The Wildcats play with a speed and tempo similar to No. 2 Gonzaga — a team Smith was familiar with during his two decades at San Francisco in the West Coast Conference.
“Obviously, going into a tough stretch, but pretty thrilled about getting a chance to play a team that looks like they have a chance to play for it all,” Smith said. “So we should have a great atmosphere, great game and see what happens.”
It’s not easy to pinpoint one player on a roster full of studs, but Arizona’s play starts with swaggerful point guard Kerr Kriisa of Estonia — a player who Smith tried to recruit in his first year at WSU in 2018.
Kriisa averages 5.9 assists and 10.6 points per game, and puts constant pressure on opposing defenses.
“They got an elite guard who is just a really good distributor, passer,” Smith said. “He makes all the passes. He can throw a 60-foot pass for a lob, he can throw a tight pocket pass. … They just really put a lot of pressure in transition.”
Add in lengthy wing Bennedict Mathurin (16.5 points) — an expected NBA lottery pick — and girthy center Azuolas Tubelis (14.6 points), and the Cougs are sure to have their hands full.
Regardless of the outcome, WSU has catapulted itself back into the NCAA tournament conversation. The Cougs currently are projected as a bubble team.
But the next stretch will be daunting and not just because of the imposing Wildcats.
WSU will play five games in a 10-day stretch as it works to make up for games lost because of virus postponements. The Cougars in that span host Arizona State on Saturday, face Oregon on the road Monday, at UCLA on Feb. 17 and at USC on Feb. 20.
Smith joked that the final month of the season is like an NBA schedule with games every two or three days.
“There’s going to be ebbs and flows, ups and downs — it’s 10 games in 24 days and there’s going to be a couple of possessions that could define your season one way or the other,” Smith said. “We can’t get too emotional about anything.”
