The Washington State swim team recorded wins in all four events contested as the Cougars beat Idaho 178-104 to conclude a two-day meet Saturday at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
Senior Taylor McCoy was victorious in the 200 backstroke (1:58.12), senior Chloe Larson took the 100 freestyle (50.46), senior Mackenzie Duarte placed first in the 200 breaststroke (2:20.11) and sophomore Mia Zahab touched the wall in the 200 butterfly (2:05.00).
“We swam well today and I liked how we competed that past two days, our first competition in 250-plus days. I’m proud of these young women for their hard work, their commitment to the process and to pushing through adversity,” third-year Cougar coach Matt Leach said.
Idaho coach Mark Sowa was happy to see his athletes in the pool.
“We’re psyched to be racing, we’re psyched to be healthy,” he said. “We’re very thankful to have this opportunity to race good competition as well.”
WSU has no more meets scheduled at this time, while Idaho visits Northern Arizona for a three-day meet starting Dec. 3.