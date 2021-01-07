Area roundup
MOSCOW — Lake City’s Brooklyn Rewers, a two-time 5A Inland Empire League MVP, recorded 20 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks to guide the Timberwolves to an IEL rout of Moscow at Bear Den in a girls’ basketball game Wednesday.
“We had to double-team her, and they also hit some outside shots because we were so focused on her,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said of Rewers. “She’s very good.
“But I thought we came ready to play. We executed our game plan well for the most part. I thought they just hit more shots than us. I’m encouraged by our improvement and willingness to learn and get better each day.”
Lake City (6-3, 3-1) got 12 points on four 3-pointers from Ashlynn Shanley and held the Bears (0-7, 0-4) to single digits in the middle periods to break away.
Angela Lassen scored eight points, and Megan Heyns and Ellie Gray chipped in six apiece for Moscow, which will next play host to IEL foe Sandpoint at 7 p.m. on Friday.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (6-3, 3-1)
Kendall Pickford 3 0-0 7, Jaya Miller 3 0-0 7, Allie Bowman 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Shanley 4 0-0 12, Emberlyn Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Taylor Roberts 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Rewers 10 0-0 20, Tanai Jenkins 1 1-2 3, Hailey Jo Parks 0 0-0 0, Brenna Hawkins 2 1-2 6. Totals 23 2-4 55.
MOSCOW (0-7, 0-4)
Angela Lassen 4 0-0 8, Megan Heyns 2 0-0 6, Ellie Gray 2 1-2 6, Grace Nauman 0 1-2 1, Peyton Watson 0 0-2 0, Faith Berg 1 0-0 3, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Elsie Leituala 2 0-0 4, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 1 2-5 4. Totals 12 4-11 32.
Lake City 14 9 16 16—55
Moscow 11 2 8 11—32
3-point goals — Shanley 4, Hawkins, Pickford, Miller, Heyns 2, Gray, Berg.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow
BOYSLake City 65, Moscow 33
COEUR D’ALENE — Lake City shot efficiently, hitting 23 of its 38 attempts from within the arc to breeze past Moscow in the IEL opener for both teams.
The Timberwolves (6-4), from Coeur d’Alene, had four players produce double-figure scoring outputs, led by Kolton Mitchell’s 21 points. Former Bear post Blake Buchanan added 11 points.
Moscow (2-3) trailed by 22 points at the break and was limited to single digits in three quarters. The Bears were paced by senior Benny Kitchel, who registered 12 points.
Moscow will travel to Sandpoint for a 7 p.m. tipoff Friday in another IEL game.
A full box score was unavailable.
MOSCOW (2-3, 0-1)
Bryden Brown 6, Dylan Rehder 3, Sam Kees 0, Barrett Abendroth 2, Tyler Skinner 4, Benny Kitchel 12, Joe Colter 0, Jamari Simpson 6, Kel Larson 0.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (6-4, 1-0)
Blake Buchanan 11, Miles Jones 0, Ben Janke 2, Chris Irvin 4, Jack Kiesbuy 5, Zach Johnson 10, Kolton Mitchell 21, Varick Meredith 10, Jace Bowman 2.
Moscow 11 9 7 6—33
Lake City 19 23 16 7—65
COLLEGE FOOTBALLWSU players honored by Phil Steele
Six Washington State players earned spots on Phil Steele’s All-Pac-12 teams, the publication announced.
Senior receiver Renard Bell, junior offensive lineman Abe Lucas and senior punter Oscar Draguicevich were second-team selections. Junior receiver Travell Harris, senior linebacker Jahad Woods and senior defensive back Daniel Isom were third-team picks.
Bell caught 33 passes for 337 yards with two touchdowns in the Cougars’ four games. He led the conference in receptions per game (8.2) and was sixth in the nation in that category. Lucas also was named a second-team All-Pac-12 pick by the coaches for the third consecutive season at Washington State, which finished third in the league in passing offense while also rushing for eight touchdowns. Draguicevich was second in the conference and third in the nation with a 46.7-yard average — the highest single-season average in WSU history — on 19 punts.
Harris had 29 receptions for 340 yards and two scores in 2020, finishing second in the Pac-12 and 11th in the nation with 7.2 receptions per game. Woods was second on the Cougars with 31 tackles, finishing 11th in the conference at 7.8 per game. Isom was first on the team with 32 tackles and tied for eighth in Pac-12 at 8.0 per game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU schedule changes
One previously postponed Washington State game and a second game have been rescheduled by the Pac-12 Conference.
The Cougars’ Dec. 5 contest at Colorado, which was postponed because of COVID-19 issues, now has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 27.
Washington State’s game at Washington, which previously was scheduled for Jan. 27, now will take place at 5 p.m. Jan. 31.