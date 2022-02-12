A three-sport athlete and former Pac-12 commit for baseball, Lewiston High standout Cruz Hepburn couldn’t help but dream about pursuing his biggest sports love — football.
So the Bengal senior took a risk by reopening his recruitment late in the process in hopes of landing an NCAA Division I football offer, ditching his previous plans of playing baseball at the University of Washington.
His risk paid off when new Idaho football coach Jason Eck made the short trek from Moscow to pay him a visit on his first day of open recruiting in January.
Hepburn took an official visit shortly thereafter, was offered a scholarship and signed with the Vandals.
“The first day he could recruit, he ended up hitting me up,” Hepburn said. “We ended up planning a visit. I went up there and really liked the plan they had for the program. I feel like they have an individual goal for each player they’re recruiting, so it kind of made me feel good about making the decision to sign there.”
Just like that, Hepburn’s hopes of playing football were realized and Eck delivered on to his plan to heavily recruit the best in-state players — something he stressed in his first press conference when he was hired in December to replace Paul Petrino.
“He reminds me of the in-state guys that Montana wins with — guys that develop, take their raw tools and make them better,” Eck said at a signing event earlier this month, using a laser pointer to highlight Hepburn’s high school tape on a projector screen.
“This guy has a lot of upside.”
That upside was on display constantly during a storied career in purple and gold. Despite getting injured during his junior season, Hepburn finished as Lewiston’s all-time leading rusher, amassing 1,000 yards three times in four years.
As a senior, he collected 1,210 rushing yards, averaged 9.0 yards per carry, totaled 20 touchdowns and had almost 1,600 yards of total offense, also playing defense en route to his second first-team all-Inland Empire League award.
At Idaho, the plan is to use Hepburn on defense as a linebacker/safety mix.
“I’m OK with that ’cause I played a lot of defense in high school too, and I really like the defensive side of the ball,” Hepburn said. “I like being aggressive, also I like what they got planned for me. It won’t be that hard of a transition … and I’m just really excited about it.”
Hepburn said another big deciding factor in joining UI was all his family in the L-C Valley. As a Vandal, they’ll have constant opportunities to watch him play.
“That was a really big factor when it came to my decision making because now my big family, they’re going to be able to make it to a lot of my games and a lot of my events, so that’s what I was also really excited about.”
Also stellar in the classroom, Hepburn boasts a 3.98 GPA and will receive $6,500 in academic scholarships, Eck said.
“I love recruiting great students,” the coach said. “Really excited to get Cruz from right down the road. He has played both ways for them, coach down there is a Vandal. A lot of great Vandals up here.”
But why football over baseball?
Hepburn, who also plays basketball with the Bengals, has been playing sports ever since he got into wrestling at 4 years old.
He started playing flag football as soon as he was old enough to do so and has been playing a variety of sports since.
The 6-foot-2, 195 pounder recently hit a pair of 3-pointers in a big upset Feb. 3 against previously undefeated and top-ranked Lake City. He also has multiple all-Inland Empire League honors in baseball.
But in the words of the two-time all-lEL running back, “There’s no other sport like football.
“I really like baseball too, but football is just a different type of energy,” he said. “When you’re out on the field with 50 really close friends … you just create bonds and friendship that no other sport really brings.”
