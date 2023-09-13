AREA ROUNDUP
KENDRICK — Buoyed by a perfect serving night from Hailey Taylor, host Kendrick swept Highland of Craigmont in a Whitepine League Division II volleyball match on Tuesday.
The Tigers won with set scores of 25-12, 25-6 and 25-6, moving to 7-4 overall and 4-0 in league thus far this season.
Taylor went 25-for-25 serving and added nine aces, nine kills and eight digs.
JV — Kendrick def. Highland 2-0.
Trojans level Loggers
POTLATCH — Visiting Troy did not let Potlatch into double figures in any set, prevailing 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 to remain perfect in Whitepine League Division I competition.
The Trojans (11-1, 6-0) enjoyed standout performances from Dericka Morgan with 12 kills and Jolee Ecklund with 10 kills plus an 18-for-18 serving performance that included four aces.
JV — Troy def. Potlatch.
Wildcats blitz Bulldogs
COLTON — Clair Moehrle started things off by serving 18 straight points and totaled 16 aces for the match in a season-opening straight-sets victory for host Colton against Dayon.
The Wildcats routed the Bulldogs 25-7, 25-11, 25-8.
Colfax downs UCA in three
SPANGLE, Wash. — Colfax knocked off Northeast 2B foe Upper Columbia Academy in three sets.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16.
Ava Swan had a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs for the victorious Bulldogs (1-1), while Lauryn York contributed 19 assists.
Pirates dust Vikings
POMEROY — Pomeroy knocked off Southeast 1B League foe Garfield-Palouse in straight sets.
The scoreline read 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.
Carmen Fruh pitched in three kills and three blocks while going 12-for-13 at the service line for the Pirates (1-2, 1-1). Hazen Kimble added 13 assists for Pomeroy, while Taylor Gilbert had five kills and four aces.
Saxons bring Hounds to heel
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to nonleague rival Ferris of Spokane with a scoreline of 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20.
Gabby Oliver dealt out 27 assists and mustered 18 digs in the losing effort for the Greyhounds (2-1).
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFWSU takes second at Golfweek Fall Challenge
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Washington State finished one stroke shy of first place at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at True Blue Golf Course in Pawleys Island, S.C.
The Cougars combined for a total of 818, just behind Loyola Marymount’s 817 and four ahead of third-place Western Carolina’s 822.
The highest-placing WSU golfer was Pono Yanagi, who tied for first with Arkansas State’s Thomas Schmidt with a score of 199. The next-highest placer for the Cougs was Sam Renner in sixth with a 204.
Golfweek Fall Challenge
True Blue Golf Course
Pawleys Island, S.C.
Tuesday
Team scores — 1. Loyola Marymount 817; 2. Washington State 818; 3. Western Carolina 822; 4. Arkansas State 828; 5. Wright State 840; T6. Coastal Carolina 841; T6. Jacksonville 841; T8. Jacksonville State 847; T8. Richmond 847; T8. Charleston Southern 847; 11. Stephen F. Austin State 851; 12. New Orleans 855; 13. Presbyterian College 869; 14. Eastern Kentucky 874.
Leaders — T1. Pono Yanagi, Washington State, 199; T1. Thomas Schmidt, Arkansas State 199; T3. Magnus Pedersen, Western Carolina, 201; T3. Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount, 201.
Other WSU individuals — 6. Sam Renner 204; T18. Nate Plaster 210; T30. Ben Borgida 212; T30. Preston Beach 212
Idaho ties for 13th at Gene Miranda Falcon Invite
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Vandals finished tied for 13th at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite at Eisenhower Golf Course.
Idaho finished with a total team score of 886 — 35 strokes behind first-place Colorado State.
The highest-placing UI golfer was Dalton Dean, who tied for 17th and rose 19 spots on the final day of competition, finishing with a 3-under total of 216.
Gene Miranda Falcon Invite
Eisenhower Golf Course
Air Force Academy, Colo.
Tuesday
Team scores — 1. Colorado State 851; 2. Wyoming 862; T3. UC Davis 864; T3. Valparaiso 864; T5. New Mexico State 867; T5. SIU Edwardsville 867; 7. Cal Poly 868; T8. CSU-Northridge 874; T8. Weber State 874; 10. Utah State 876; 11. UC San Diego 878; 12. Missouri State 881; T13. Idaho 886; T13. South Dakota 886; 15. Gonzaga 887; T16. Wofford College 888; T16. Northern Colorado 888; 18. Incarnate Word 892; 19. Utah Tech 893; 20. George Washington 898; 21. UC Riverside 902; 22. Northern Iowa 903; 23. Air Force 904; 24. Southern Utah 910.
Leaders — T1. Christoph Bleier, Colorado State, 203; T1. Caleb VanArragon, Valparaiso, 203; 3. Jakub Hrinda, George Washington, 206.
Idaho individuals — T17. Dalton Dean 216; T47. Joe Sykes 221; T70. Samuel Johnson 225; T93. Tommy Kimmel 230; T93. Johannes Hounsgaard 230
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho women’s basketball announces nonconference schedule
Idaho has announced its nonconference schedule for the Vandal women’s first season under new coach Carrie Eighmey.
The Vandals will have 12 nonconference opponents this upcoming season, with six of those games played at home in the ICCU Arena. Idaho will begin the season at home against Walla Walla at 6 p.m. Nov. 6, with another homestand following two days later against Cal Poly. After another month-and-a-half of nonconference action, they begin their Big Sky season on the road against Sacramento State on Dec. 28.