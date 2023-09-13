AREA ROUNDUP

KENDRICK — Buoyed by a perfect serving night from Hailey Taylor, host Kendrick swept Highland of Craigmont in a Whitepine League Division II volleyball match on Tuesday.

The Tigers won with set scores of 25-12, 25-6 and 25-6, moving to 7-4 overall and 4-0 in league thus far this season.

