Tired of spending years in the quarterback wilderness, shuffling in a string of mostly ineffective veterans at the game’s most important position, the Carolina Panthers made a bold move that has been all too common in recent years.

The Panthers packaged two first-round picks, two second-round picks and star receiver D.J. Moore to move up from No. 9 in the draft to the top overall selection to give Carolina the pick of the lot at quarterback in next week’s draft.

“You go get the guy that you want,” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said before making the move. “If you have a conviction on a guy, you go get him.”