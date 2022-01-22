TODAY
Men’s soccer
Serie A: Udinese at Genoa, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Newcastle at Leeds United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Southampton, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Rugby
European Champions Cup Group Stage: Bordeaux at Leicester, 7 a.m., CNBC
Women’s college basketball
Army at Navy, 8 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball
Villanova at Georgetown, 9 a.m., Fox; Syracuse at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; George Washington at Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kentucky at Auburn, 10 a.m., CBS; Army at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Florida St. at Miami, 11 a.m., ESPN; Oklahoma St. at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Air Force, 11 a.m., FS1; St. Joseph’s at VCU, 11:30 a.m., USA; Missouri St. at Loyola Chicago, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Notre Dame at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN; TCU at Iowa State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Richmond at La Salle, 1:30 p.m., USA; DePaul at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN; LSU at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN; East Carolina at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPN2; USC at Utah, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12; New Mexico at Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Boise St. at San Diego St., 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
Extreme sports
X Games Aspen 2022, 11 a.m., ABC and 7 p.m., ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, third round, 11 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC; PGA Tour: The American Express, second round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round, 11 p.m., TGC
Bowling
PBA Players Championship, 1 p.m., FS1
Women’s college gymnastics
California at Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12
NFL
AFC divisional playoff: Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBS; NFC divisional playoff: San Francisco at Green Bay, 5 p.m., Fox
Mixed martial arts
UFC 270 prelims: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
WHL
Spokane at Tri-Cities, 6 p.m., SWX
Tennis
Australian Open: round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing
Showtime Championship Main Card: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo (featherweights), 6 p.m., Showtime
Auto racing
AMA Supercross: round 3, 7 p.m., USA
High school football
Polynesian Bowl, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 6 a.m., USA
Golf
The Latin America Amateur Championship: final round, 8 a.m., ESPN2; LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The American Express, final round, noon, TGC
Men’s college basketball
Butler at Providence, 9 a.m., FS1; Xavier at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; UMass at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., USA; Memphis at Tulsa, noon, ESPN; Arizona at California, noon, Pac-12; Michigan at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Washington at Oregon, 7 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Ohio St. at Rutgers, 10 a.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Xavier, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Iowa St. at Baylor, noon, ESPN2; Stanford at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Extreme sports
X Games Aspen 2022, 10 a.m., ABC and 4 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics
UCLA at Oregon St., 11 a.m., Pac-12
NFL
NFC divisional playoff: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, noon, NBC; AFC divisional playoff: Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Bowling
PBA: The Players Championship, 1 p.m., FS1
Tennis
Australian Open: round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2