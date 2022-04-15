Today
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Auto racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: practice, noon, FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 1 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: final practice, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: final practice, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC
College baseball
Oregon at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Florida at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s volleyball
Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, 4 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m., CBSSN
College softball
Providence at UConn, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at California, 8 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference play-in round: Atlanta at Cleveland, 4:40 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference play-in round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m., CBSSN
High school baseball
Pasco at Hanford, 6 p.m., SWX
MLB
Houston at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
Mixed martial arts
Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (featherweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
Saturday
Tennis
Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis; Monte Carlo-ATP doubles final, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Men’s soccer
Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Brentford at Watford, 7 a.m., CNBC; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse
Boston at Loyola (Md.), 9 a.m., CBSSN
Golf
Korn Ferry Tour: Veritex Bank Championship, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Women’s college gymnastics
NCAA championship, 10 a.m., ABC
Bowling
PBA playoffs: round of 16, 10 a.m., FS1
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2
NBA playoffs
Western Conference first round: Utah at Dallas, game 1, 10 a.m., ESPN and ROOT; Western Conference first round: Minnesota at Memphis, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Eastern Conference first round: Toronto at Philadelphia, game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Denver at Golden State, game 1, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College football
Georgia spring game, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12
College softball
St. John’s at DePaul, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Arizona, noon, Pac-12; Oregon St. at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Georgia at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Kentucky at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
NHL
Minnesota at St. Louis, noon, ABC
Auto racing
Supercross: round 14, noon, NBC; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 3 p.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB
Atlanta at San Diego, 1 p.m., FS1; Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
Track and field
USATF: Golden Games at Mt. Sac, 2 p.m., CNBC
Rugby
MLR: San Diego at Seattle, 3 p.m., ROOT; MLR: Austin at Dallas, 6 p.m., FS2
College baseball
Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12
USFL
New Jersey at Birmingham, 4:30 p.m., Fox and NBC
Mixed martial arts
UFC Fight Night: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweights), 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s volleyball
Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, 7 p.m., CBSSN