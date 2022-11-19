TODAY
Women’s soccer
FASL: Manchester City at Everton, 6:55 a.m., CBSSN
College football
Navy at UCF, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Illinois at Michigan, 9 a.m., ABC; TCU at Baylor, 9 a.m., Fox; Wisconsin at Nebraska, 9 a.m., ESPN; Northwestern at Purdue, 9 a.m., FS1; Connecticut at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Arizona, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Arizona St., 11:15 a.m., ESPN2; Boston College at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Ohio St. at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia at Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Miami (Fla.) at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Texas at Kansas, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Akron at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Iowa at Minnesota, 1 p.m., Fox; Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., SWX; Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at California, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Tennessee at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Iowa St., 4 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Montana at Montana St., 4:30 p.m., SWX; USC at UCLA, 5 p.m., Fox; UAB at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Air Force, 6 p.m., FS2; Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m., Pac-12; San Jose St. at Utah St., 6:45 p.m., FS1; Utah at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Fresno St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis
ATP Finals doubles semifinal 1, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP Finals singles semifinal 2, noon, Tennis
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, third round, noon, TGC; DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, final round, 10:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball
The Citadel at Butler, 4 p.m., FS2
NHL
Los Angeles at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
NFL
Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., Fox; Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m.,
Women’s college basketball
NC State at UConn, 10 a.m., FS1; South Carolina at Stanford, noon, ABC; Idaho St. at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing
Formula One: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Tennis
ATP Finals doubles final, 5:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP Finals singles final, 8 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, 8 a.m., FS1
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball
Jersey Mike’s Classic third-place game: teams TBD, 9 a..m., CBSSN; Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; Myrtle Beach Invitational championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Jersey Mike’s Classic championship: teams TBD, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Continental Tire Main Event championship: teams TBD, noon, ESPN; Wagner at Seton Hall, noon, FS1; Charleston Classic championship: teams TBD, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas third-place game: TBD, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN; Delaware St. at UConn, 2 p.m., FS1; Continental Tire Main Event third-place game: teams TBD, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship: teams TBD, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
Women’s college volleyball
Southern Cal at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
CFL
The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2